WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Thursday in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 43 across the region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 205.
Jefferson County added 20 COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,185.
No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 2.0%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 21, for a new total of 5,923.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by four to 175, and hospitalizations increased to five patients, up three from Wednesday.
There are 13 people in precautionary quarantine, and 333 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 11 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,801. No deaths were reported.
Six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Wednesday.
There are currently 186 known active cases in the county, an increase of seven from Wednesday, and a total of 6,521 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 278,811 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 12 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,036. No deaths were reported.
A total of 46 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of two from Wednesday — and there are now four people in the county hospitalized with the disease, up one from Wednesday.
A total of 1,961 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 10 since Wednesday, resulting in 46 known active cases in the county. There are 105 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
