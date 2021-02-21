WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Sunday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 50 across the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll stands at 182.
Jefferson County added 19 COVID cases to its growing total Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,277. No deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 52, for a new total of 4,953.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 28 to 226.
Hospitalizations also decreased to 17 patients — down five from Saturday.
There are 263 people in precautionary quarantine and 429 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 81 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 25 novel coronavirus cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,854. No deaths were reported.
Thirty-eight people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged since Saturday.
The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, those in isolation, tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
St. Lawrence County has logged 75 virus-related deaths as of Friday.
Lewis County logged six new cases of COVID on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,732. No deaths were reported.
A total of 87 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of four from Saturday — seven of whom are hospitalized with the disease, up one from Saturday.
A total of 1,619 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 10 since Saturday, resulting in 87 known active cases in the county.
There are 174 people in quarantine.
Twenty-six deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
