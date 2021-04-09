WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Thursday in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 61 across the region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 205.
Jefferson County added seven COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,192.
No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate rose at 2.2%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 21, for a new total of 5,944.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 14 to 161, and hospitalizations remained at five patients.
There are 10 people in precautionary quarantine, and 295 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 45 new novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,847. No deaths were reported.
Five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Thursday.
There are currently 183 known active cases in the county, a decrease of three from Thursday, and a total of 6,571 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 281,407 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Friday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported nine new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,045. No deaths were reported.
A total of 51 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of five from Thursday — and there are four people in the county hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Thursday.
A total of 1,965 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of four since Thursday, resulting in 51 known active cases in the county. There are 106 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
