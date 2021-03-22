WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Monday from over the weekend in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew over the three-day period by 63.
None of the three counties — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence — reported COVID-19 numbers over the weekend, so the additional cases reflect changes in the totals since Friday.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remains at 204.
Jefferson County added 31 COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,862. No deaths were reported, and the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 2.5%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 56, for a new total of 5,688.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 26 to 87. Hospitalizations increased by one, to five patients.
There are 110 people in precautionary quarantine and 262 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 18 new novel coronavirus cases from over the weekend Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,529. No deaths were reported.
Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Friday.
There are currently 64 known active cases in the county, a decrease of 46 from Friday, and a total of 6,372 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 250,150 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Saturday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 93 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 14 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 1,908. No deaths were reported.
A total of 59 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of nine from Friday — one of whom is hospitalized with the disease, down one from Friday.
A total of 1,820 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 23 since Friday, resulting in 59 known active cases in the county. There are 162 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
