WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Wednesday in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 78 across the region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 205.
Jefferson County added 36 COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,165.
No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased slightly to 2.0%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 17, for a new total of 5,902.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 19 to 179, and hospitalizations again remained at two patients.
There are 24 people in precautionary quarantine, and 323 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 36 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,790. No deaths were reported.
Seven people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up one from Tuesday.
There are currently 179 known active cases in the county, an increase of 27 from Tuesday, and a total of 6,517 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 273,866 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported six new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,024. No deaths were reported.
A total of 44 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of three from Tuesday — and there are now three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, up one from Tuesday.
A total of 1,951 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of three since Tuesday, resulting in 44 known active cases in the county. There are 88 people in quarantine, unchanged from Tuesday.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
