WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Friday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 95 across the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll stands at 181.
Jefferson County added 27 COVID cases to its growing total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,217. No deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 11, for a new total of 4,839.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 11 to 275. Hospitalizations increased to 23 patients — up five from Thursday.
There are 259 people in precautionary quarantine and 448 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 80 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 57 novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,782. No deaths were reported.
Thirty-six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down two from Thursday.
There are currently 638 known active cases in the county.
A total of 5,069 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 205,544 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 75 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 11 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,721. No deaths were reported.
A total of 100 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of three from Thursday — seven of whom are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Thursday.
A total of 1,595 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 14 since Thursday, resulting in 100 known active cases in the county.
There are 157 people in quarantine.
Twenty-six deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
