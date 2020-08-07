When can New York landlords once again evict tenants from their residences? When the state’s COVID-19 emergency is over, according to a recent state law.
Put another way, there can be no evictions until Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there can.
Dueling rules out of Albany in recent months have caused confusion among renters, landlords and even lawyers over rules that suspended evictions during the COVID-19 crisis. There was some concern that tenant protections ran out this week.
But what matters above all is a state law, passed at the end of June, that says no one can be forced from their homes until the governor lifts all restrictions on businesses and non-essential gatherings.
While New York state is well on its way to restoring a semblance of normalcy in some areas, restrictions on gatherings and businesses are expected to remain for many more months, if not longer.
And that means that no one can be evicted, either, during that period, the governor confirmed Thursday.
