LOWVILLE — It is a number that surprised even those with the most in-depth knowledge of every novel coronavirus test and outcome in the county: the deaths of two individuals who claimed Lewis County as their primary residence reported on the state Department of Health’s online COVID-19 Tracker interface.
Public Health Director Ashley Waite knows that no one in the county has died of COVID-19, which is in line with the information on the Tracker indicating Lewis County was the “place of fatality” for zero individuals.
It’s the column showing two people that died of the virus claimed their “residence” was in Lewis County that didn’t match her data.
While anyone can be tested for the disease in any county, the address on each test is used for tracking results that are sent to the public health department in the county where the person has their primary residence. That is the county that counts the test in their total.
“All of the testing numbers and outcomes I give you daily are strictly for Lewis County, even though we are testing people from many other counties, too,” Mrs. Waite said.
Likewise, if a Lewis County resident is tested in a different county and confirmed positive, that information will come through to Mrs. Waite’s team who will contact the person, tell them the results and work with them to do “contact tracing” to figure out with whom they may have had contact since having the virus.
If a person who contracts COVID-19 dies in a county other than that of their residential county, that information is sent to the county public health department of their primary residence, too, according to Mrs. Waite.
She said there have not been any reports about two individuals that claimed their primary residence in Lewis County and tested positive for the virus or that died, Mrs. Waite said, causing her to reach out to the Department of Health’s regional epidemiologist for clarification.
The people with the most accurate information on testing data and case status for each county are the public health departments.
“There are two systems we get information from,” Mrs. Waite said. “One is the Health Commerce System which is used not just for the coronavirus but for all communicable diseases.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Mrs. Waite had not yet heard back from the epidemiologist as to several possibilities, whether there were two residents of her county that fell through the cracks of the data systems or were counted somewhere else or if a human or system error recorded two deaths for the wrong county or if two people that tested positive were somehow counted as a fatality by mistake.
The Tracker still lists Lewis County as having only six people with COVID-19, but on Saturday evening when it was launched, the three new positive cases that came in that day were recorded in the daily count, while the total count only went up to six. The fifth positive result came in on Friday.
On the fatality page, the two deaths with a Lewis County residence were also present with the Tracker’s launch.
Mrs. Waite said the reporting systems have been reliable and accurate so she would be surprised if two people had cases of the disease that were not reported at any juncture along the way by either system. However, the sheer volume of information being transmitted on the thousands of cases statewide makes some errors unavoidable.
