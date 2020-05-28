‘No mask, no service’ rule OK for businesses

NEW YORK CITY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared a new executive order Thursday allowing businesses statewide to deny entry to any person who does not wear a mask or face covering in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The mandate complements Gov. Cuomo’s April 15 order requiring that all New Yorkers wear face coverings in public when social distancing is not possible.
“When we’re talking about reopening stores and places of businesses, the store owner has a right to protect themselves and to protect the other patrons,” Gov. Cuomo said Thursday at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club. “You don’t want to wear a mask? Fine. But you don’t have the constitutional right to jeopardize others.”
Senate Democrats unanimously rejected Republican-proposed legislation Thursday to limit the governor’s expanded powers during a state of emergency and maintain the system of checks and balances. The proposal would have allowed counties to decide to declare a state of emergency based on that county’s circumstances, to limit emergency declarations to 30 days and require the Legislature to approve emergencies that last longer than 45 days. The measure also would have enforced county or local executives to request a state of emergency be terminated, according to a statement Thursday from the office of Assemblyman Jake C. Ashby, R-Castleton.
Gov. Cuomo first issued the state of emergency in early March, shortly after the state’s first official COVID-19 case, and expires June 13. Gov. Cuomo did not address the legislation Thursday.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 23,712 on Thursday — up from 23,638 on Wednesday. Johns Hopkins University & Medicine’s online COVID-19 tracker, which includes probable virus deaths in its tally, listed the state’s virus death toll as 29,529.
The U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpassed 100,000 deaths Wednesday, reaching 101,129 as of Thursday afternoon.
The state saw a repeated 74 virus-related deaths Wednesday, including 52 in hospitals and 22 in nursing homes. New York’s COVID-19 death rate remains flat after 74 fatalities Tuesday, 73 on Monday and 96 on Sunday.
The state tested more than 65,000 people on Wednesday to 1,876,789 total by Thursday, revealing 366,733 total positive cases of the virus. New York’s hospitalization rates continued a downward trend to 4,010 patients, down 198, according to the governor’s office.
The state continues to conduct tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests in ZIP codes of low-income and minority New York City neighborhoods disproportionately impacted with more virus infections to target new cases. Infection rates in some Queens and Bronx neighborhoods were over 40 percent — twice the COVID-19 infection rate of the city’s general population at 19.9 percent.
“The new cases tend to come from those communities, so target those communities,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Get them help and address the healthcare inequality that is underlying all of this.”
Northwell Health in Manhattan will work with state officials to target coronavirus resources, including diagnostic and antibody testing, personal protective equipment (PPE), healthcare services, supplies and communication in those communities. The state will deliver 1 million masks to the city’s hardest-hit neighborhoods.
Comedian Chris Rock and actress Rosie Perez, both of Brooklyn, will help communicate educational messages about COVID-19 to their fellow New Yorkers, including the importance of wearing face masks and proper social distancing to protect themselves and others. The celebrities joined Gov. Cuomo at Thursday’s briefing.
Not wearing a mask is disrespectful to your neighbors and community, Ms. Perez said.
“Let’s help fight this virus,” she said. “Get tested — wear a mask. This is not a joke, this is not a hoax, this is real. We will rise up. New York, stand up. America, please stand up.”
Mr. Rock estimated he sees about 40 percent of Brooklynites wear face masks in public.
“Kids really aren’t wearing them,” he said. “It’s sad our health has become sort of a political issue. It’s a status symbol almost to not wear a mask.”
New York City is the last of the state’s 10 regions to meet seven required COVID-19 benchmarks to start reopening nonessential businesses. The other nine regions have started reopening under Phase I of the state’s four-phase reopening plan.
Congress’ fifth House-passed $3 trillion COVID-19 bill, known as the HEROES Act, sits in the U.S. Senate. The bill would provide billions in assistance to states and repeals the controversial State and Local Tax deduction, which allowed taxpayers of high-tax states to deduct local tax payments on their federal tax returns.
Gov. Cuomo repeated Thursday much of what the governor has said for months, pleading with federal lawmakers to fund state and local governments to help bridge billions in budget gaps across the nation caused by COVID-19. Congress’ previous four bills focused on funding small businesses, giving stimulus checks to middle-class Americans and corporations, such as airlines.
“Pass legislation to help working America,” Gov. Cuomo said, accusing federal legislators of “buying votes” with their past coronavirus legislation. “It doesn’t mean they should make it gravy-train pork.”
To schedule a free COVID-19 diagnostic test, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov.
