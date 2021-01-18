CANTON — For the first time in weeks, United Helpers’ two nursing homes in St. Lawrence County report no new COVID-19 cases or deaths.
The Canton and Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facilities have been dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks since November, logging a total of more than 360 cases between the two sites.
The neighboring Assisted Living Program in Canton has also logged five cases, all having recovered. Recoveries are now at 95 and 91 at the Canton and Ogdensburg homes, respectively.
The outbreaks began the weekend of Nov. 21 at the Ogdensburg home, 8108 Route 68, and Nov. 29 at the Canton home, 205 Canton-Madrid Road.
A total of 214 people — 130 residents and 84 staff — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and 23 people have died of COVID-19 complications at the Ogdensburg site. No hospitalizations were reported in United Helpers’ Monday update.
In Canton, 153 people — 65 residents and 88 staff — have tested positive, and 13 people have died. One person remains hospitalized.
Visitation at the two locations remains suspended until at least 14 days after the last positive test is reported.
