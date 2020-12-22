OSWEGATCHIE — No new deaths or COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday at the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility — where a COVID outbreak began one month earlier.
The facility has recorded a total of 20 deaths since the outbreak began the weekend of Nov. 21.
According to a Tuesday morning update from United Helpers, a total of 199 people — 125 residents and 74 staff — have tested positive since the outbreak’s start, which reflects no change from Monday.
Five people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of one from United Helpers’ Monday update, and more than 80 people have recovered, which reflects an increase of nearly 20 since Monday.
At the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 205 Canton-Madrid Road, one additional resident case was logged Tuesday. The Canton facility has now recorded 34 total positives since Nov. 29, with 19 people having recovered, an increase of four from Monday.
No deaths have been reported at United Helpers’ Canton facilities, including the Assisted Living complex, but one person is now hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The first round of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines are expected to arrive at United Helpers in Canton Dec. 31, and in Ogdensburg Jan. 5.
Visitation at the Ogdensburg and Canton locations remains suspended until further notice.
