LOWVILLE — In Lewis County, another day with no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 was reported by Public Health, but preventing any further spread of the virus is still the key focus, now by putting your best mask forward.
According to the morning news release from department Director Ashley Waite, there are still three people in the process of battling the disease in isolation, but the total number of confirmed cases held at 10. Seven people have already recovered.
There are 68 residents under precautionary quarantine and 10 test results pending.
A total of 229 county residents have been tested to date, 209 of which were found not to have the virus.
Mrs. Waite said that even though it may appear to be safe to let up on pre-cautionary measures, that is not true. She said social distancing and hand washing with soap for 20 seconds are as important now as at the beginning because the virus is still highly contagious and prevalent in the area, even if it is undetected.
While many people are still flouting social distancing and are resistant to new directives to wear masks because cloth masks aren’t effective compared to N95 masks, Mrs. Waite said the purpose of the cloth masks is to keep each person’s droplets from travelling to potentially infect other people more than keeping those droplets from others out.
Wearing a mask protects everyone around the wearer, she said.
“No one is too cool or too manly to wear a mask,” said county manager Ryan Piche.
He also asked people to consider if they tested positive for the novel coronavirus tomorrow, how difficult would it be to pinpoint all of the places they’ve been and people they’ve been around so the Public Health team could trace those contacts to warn people of potential infection and the necessity to quarantine.
With proper social distancing, that should be easy, he said.
The county will be ramping up cloth mask distribution in light of the new executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo requiring people to keep their noses and mouths covered in public places where keeping six feet away from other people is not possible, for example in grocery stores or waiting to cross a street with others.
After distributing hundreds of masks to senior citizens and other virus-vulnerable residents through Office for the Aging, the Department of Social Services and Public Health, county officials hope to set up distribution locations at three or four points around the county where people can get cloth masks if they don’t otherwise have access to them.
To do that, Mr. Piche asked in a Thursday afternoon press conference for anyone with a sewing machine willing to make some masks to share to do so.
For COVID-19 information or testing, call 315-376-9678. For information about making or donating cloth masks, call the Office for the Aging at 315-376-5313.
