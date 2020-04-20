LOWVILLE — There was no movement in Lewis County COVID-19 diagnosis and recovery numbers as of Monday morning, except for fewer people under quarantine.
With seven of the 11 people who tested positive for the coronavirus since the first case was diagnosed recovered, four are still in isolation fighting the virus.
With the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation and state requirement for everyone to cover their face with “non-medical cloth masks” or cloth in a public places when it’s not possible to keep at least six feet away from other people, county officials are hoping to connect face mask makers with those that need them.
Officials from the Public Health, Social Services and Office for the Aging Departments will make weekly announcements giving distribution sites and locations for homemade masks around the county, but only if they have enough masks to give out.
County Manager Ryan Piche said last week during a press conference that hundreds of homemade masks had already been distributed to the senior citizen population through Office for the Aging and other people potentially more vulnerable to the virus as community members rose to the occasion to make and donate masks.
With supplies limited, but everyone now in need of them, mask-making skills are also being sought.
“This plan is only possible through donations,” the news release stated of the program, because the county doesn’t have enough masks to supply the entire community.
This week, masks will be distributed at Tops Supermarket, 7301 S. State St., from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and on Wednesday at Walmart, 7155 E. State St., between the same hours, while the mask supplies last.
Anyone interested in making masks can access the pattern and directions on the special COVID-19 information page on the county website and drop off any masks they would like to donate at the Human Services building, 5274 Outer Stowe St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donors are asked to give their names and addresses with the donations.
Security staff will meet people at the front door of the building.
As of Monday morning, there are currently 49 Lewis County residents under precautionary quarantine in the county. A total of 243 people in the county have been tested for the virus with 230 negative results and two results still pending.
