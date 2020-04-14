CANTON — St. Lawrence County Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county remains at 99. This is the first day that no new cases have been reported since the county’s first case on March 25.
The county’s public health department also reported that 38 people have been released from isolation, meaning they have recovered. One person is hospitalized.
The state Department of Health determines end of isolation by the following conditions:
— At least 3 days have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications
— Significant improvement in respiratory symptoms and,
— At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
“This time-since-illness-onset and time-since-recovery strategy is a non-test-based strategy,” public health stated in its daily update. “It should be noted that this recommendation will prevent most but cannot prevent all instances of secondary spread. The risk of transmission after recovery, is likely substantially less than that during illness; recovered persons will not be shedding large amounts of virus by this point if they are shedding at all.”
