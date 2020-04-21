CANTON — St. Lawrence County Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases since March 25 remains at 128.
There are six people hospitalized due to the virus while 76 people have recovered and been released from mandatory isolation.
The state reports that 1,182 people have been tested for the virus in the county.
St. Lawrence Health Systems has set up testing sites in Canton, Potsdam, Massena and Gouverneur, while Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is doing testing in Ogdensburg. Testing is by appointment only for people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been referred by the county’s public dealth department.
Appointment phone calls are answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Lawrence Health System can be reached at 315-261-6240; Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center can be reached at 315-713-6655; and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department can be reached at 315-229-3448.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department continues to urge people to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay six feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care or work, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds often and clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.
