WATERTOWN — Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across the tri-county area, although none were reported in St. Lawrence County.
No deaths were reported as the three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.
Officials in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties have said they will stop providing daily weekday updates on the case numbers effective immediately, although both will provide updates on Mondays and Thursdays going forward. Lewis County is expected to follow suit. Because of the Independence Day holiday celebrated Monday, the next update will instead be provided Tuesday.
Jefferson County added eight COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,224. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 0.8%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by one from Wednesday to 7,115. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by seven to 22, while no one is hospitalized, unchanged from Wednesday.
There is no one in precautionary quarantine, and 43 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported no new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic at 7,552. No deaths were reported.
One person in the county is hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.
There are 13 known active cases in the county, a decrease of two from Wednesday. A total of 7,442 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 340,524 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported one new case of COVID on Thursday, raising the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,385. No deaths were reported.
Two people are now in isolation — a decrease of one from Wednesday — and no one in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.
A total of 2,352 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of two from Wednesday, leaving two known active cases in the county. There are 17 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
