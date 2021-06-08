WATERTOWN — No new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Lewis County as the number of virus cases in the tri-county area rose by just eight.
No deaths were reported as the three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.
Jefferson County added five COVID cases to its total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,147. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 1.1%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by six to 6,726.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by two to 31, while hospitalizations increased by one, to three patients.
There are four people in precautionary quarantine and 88 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported three new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,503. No deaths were reported.
Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Monday.
There are currently 19 known active cases in the county, an increase of one from Monday. A total of 7,387 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 332,428 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported no new cases of COVID on Tuesday, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 at 2,368. No deaths were reported.
A total of 12 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of one from Monday — and one person in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Monday.
A total of 2,325 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of one from Monday, leaving 12 known active cases in the county. There are 19 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
