CANTON — United Helpers’ two nursing homes in St. Lawrence County report no new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Friday.
The Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility logged its eighth fatality, and one person remains hospitalized. The Canton site, 205 Canton-Madrid Road, has recorded 147 cases — 84 staff and 63 residents — since Nov. 29.
The Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 8101 Route 68, has logged 23 fatalities since Thanksgiving. Three people remain hospitalized, and 212 total people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the outbreak first began the weekend of Nov. 21.
According to a Friday morning update from United Helpers, 88 people from the Ogdensburg home and 53 people from the Canton home have recovered, no change from Thursday.
Visitation at the Canton and Ogdensburg locations continues to be suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.