OSWEGATCHIE — With the first round of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines expected to arrive Jan. 5, the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility is approaching 200 total cases of COVID-19 as the nursing home enters its fourth week of dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.
Of the nearly 150 total people who resided at the Ogdensburg site in late November, 124 residents — more than 80% — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began the weekend before Thanksgiving.
As of Friday morning, 17 residents who tested positive for the virus have died. The site is now home to 121 residents, a figure that has dropped steadily following the almost daily death of a resident since the first fatality was reported on Thanksgiving.
Roughly 300 people are employed by United Helpers in a mix of part-time and full-time positions at the Ogdensburg site. Since Nov. 22, 198 staff and residents have tested positive, staff members accounting for 74 confirmed cases.
Six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — no change from United Helpers’ Thursday update. The organization’s Friday update notes 67 people from the Ogdensburg site have recovered, an increase of four recoveries from Thursday, leaving 114 cases active.
United Helpers’ Rehabilitation and Senior Care Facility in Canton is scheduled to receive the organization’s first Pfizer vaccines Dec. 31, when all 82 Canton residents and 50% of staff members will be vaccinated.
Two additional Canton staff cases were confirmed Friday, bringing the site’s total to 28 positives since Nov. 29. Of the 16 resident and 12 staff cases, 12 people have recovered.
The same vaccination process will begin in January for all residents and 50% staff in Ogdensburg, United Helpers CEO Stephen E. Knight announced this week, and second vaccinations for those receiving the first will be scheduled about three weeks from initial clinics.
The vaccine shipments and clinics at long-term care facilities are being facilitated through a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and participating pharmacies. The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program is responsible for managing on-site clinics, ordering vaccines and supplies — syringes, needles and personal protective equipment — ensuring cold storage, administering the vaccine and reporting required vaccination data.
Over the last month, United Helpers has posted several direct care and support staff job openings and called for community support — and the north country has answered.
Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division Band played a holiday medley during a shift change for staff on Wednesday outside the Ogdensburg facility. The Ogdensburg Kiwanis Club donated $500 in local restaurant gift certificates to site staff, and the Ogdensburg Police Department gifted a basket of snacks and essentials for employees.
First-graders from John F. Kennedy Elementary School crafted ornaments and cards for residents, and Kinney Drugs in Gouverneur donated a Christmas tree.
Visitation at the Ogdensburg and Canton locations remains suspended until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.