OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department reported no new cases of coronavirus Friday.
As of 4:15 p.m. Friday, the county health department and community partners have tested a total of 264 people for COVID-19. There have been 169 negative results and eight positive cases confirmed. Currently 88 people are in precautionary quarantine and 36 people are in mandatory quarantine. They are awaiting results for 83 tests.
These numbers fluctuate frequently. People are monitored for a variety of reasons. Some have been tested and are home waiting for results, and some may be travelers returning from overseas. As the number of people getting tested increases, the number of people monitored will increase. Know that these numbers will be very fluid; once negative tests come in (meaning a person is not infected), some may be released from monitoring.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup is urging residents to take every necessary precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Residents of all ages throughout Oswego County should diligently practice frequent hand-washing and social distancing to prevent the virus from continuing to spread.
County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang urges all residents across Oswego County to take personal responsibility and follow these guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
1. Stay home as much as possible.
2. Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes. (All non-essential gatherings of any size are banned.)
3. Keep six feet from other people.
4. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
5. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
6. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
7. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
8. Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
9. Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
9. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
“COVID-19 has come to Oswego County and is across CNY,” Mr. Huang said. “It’s important that we all follow the important measures I’ve outlined. Social distancing will help to slow the spread of the virus in our community and limit your chance of exposure.”
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
