WATERTOWN — No additional cases were confirmed in Jefferson County again Wednesday. The county’s total number of confirmed cases remains at 55.
The number of people having recovered after having the virus has risen by five to 42 total recoveries, the county reported.
There are 10 people in mandatory isolation and three people are hospitalized with the virus, leaving 13 active cases in the county.
To date, 1,243 people have been tested for the virus with 1,188 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily COVID-19 press release.
There are 36 people in precautionary quarantine and 47 people in mandatory quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.