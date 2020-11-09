MASSENA — The Massena Central School District announced two more positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, but officials say they don’t expect either case will lead to school closure.
One case was identified as an employee at J.W. Leary Junior High School, while the second case was identified as an employee within the district’s Transportation Department without narrowing it down to a specific position to protect the individual’s confidentiality.
“Over the weekend, we have been made aware of two additional cases of COVID-19 within the Massena Central School District. Due to limited contacts with the positive individuals, we do not expect either case will lead to school closure at this time,” officials said on the district’s website.
The district is assisting the St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health with contact tracing efforts, and any students and employees who may need to quarantine because of close contact with the two individuals will be notified.
A positive case of COVID-19 had been found among the student population at Madison Elementary School last week, and all students shifted to remote learning on Thursday and Friday. Parents and guardians were advised of the positive case via the district’s notification system, and Superintendent Patrick Brady posted the information on the district’s Facebook page.
“Unfortunately, we have been informed of a positive case of COVID-19 among our Madison Elementary students. To protect the health and safety of everyone in our school community, we will be pivoting to remote instruction for Madison elementary students for the remainder of the week while impacted staff and students seek testing and contact tracing is completed,” he said.
There have been 15 known positive cases of COVID-19 in the district. Officials had previously reported one case at the junior high and two cases at the high school for on-site students and staff. Eight off-site cases have also been reported at the high school and one at the junior high.
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker does not reflect the two newest cases. As of Monday morning, there were 13 confirmed cases reported on the tracker website, nine among students and four among staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.