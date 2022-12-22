WATERTOWN — A No Unnecessary Travel Advisory has been issued from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office beginning at 1 p.m. Friday for the county.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Blizzard Warning for Jefferson County which also begins at 1 p.m. Friday, and expires at 1 p.m. Sunday.
High wind and lakeshore flood warnings began at 7 p.m. Thursday and run until 1 p.m. Friday, with winds gusting as high as 60 mph expected on Friday night.
Rain is expected to rapidly switch to snow with temperatures falling sharply into the teens and single digits resulting in a flash freeze on Friday afternoon, with blizzard conditions developing late Friday afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning.
“Expect rapidly changing road conditions and reduced visibility,” a news release from the Sheriff’s Office reads. “Whiteout conditions are expected and road conditions are likely to become impassible.”
The No Unnecessary Travel Advisory will expire at 1 p.m. Sunday, coinciding with the end of the blizzard warning.
