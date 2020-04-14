WATERTOWN — The state will receive more than $411 million for airports hard hit by the lack of travel surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four north country airports, and Syracuse Hancock International, will all be receiving a portion of the funding.
Ogdensburg International Airport will be receiving $2,401,267, Watertown International Airport will be receiving $1,098,108 and both Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field and Massena International-Richards Field will be receiving $69,000.
Syracuse Hancock International Airport will be receiving a total of $12,921,402.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the award of $10 billion to commercial and general aviation airports from the Trump administration’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) program. The DOT’s grant was followed by state Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles E. Schumer’s announcement that state airports will receive more than $411 million of the $10 billion, which is allocated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
“This federal funding will offset the devastating financial impacts of COVID-19 on travel hubs throughout the state and allow New York airports to continue to work on essential services, like airport safety, and most importantly, will help New York airports have the tools they need to properly rebuild after the crisis is over,” Sen. Schumer said in a prepared statement.
The senators said the FAA was planning to begin releasing funding this month and would provide additional guidance on the program next week.
“Investing in airport safety and infrastructure promotes local economic development in our communities,” Sen. Gillibrand said in a prepared statement. “New Yorkers are already feeling the devastating economic impact of COVID-19, and this funding from the CARES Act is a promising step toward restoring business, tourism, and mobility.”
