The north country is closing in on meeting seven different criteria that would allow the region to start reopening Friday.
Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Legislature, said Tuesday morning he should have a better idea whether the region will meet all seven when a group overseeing the reopening meets later Tuesday afternoon.
The state closed down all nonessential businesses after the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
Testing is the last metric that must be met before the north country can partially open, and the goal was to get 19 more tests a day. The region needs 419 a day and has hit the 400 mark, he said.
As of Tuesday morning, the Control Room — made up of county chairs from seven counties in the north country and some mayors from the region — planned to talk about Phase I of the opening during a 2 p.m. teleconference. The area defined by the state as the north country includes Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties.
“That shows their level of confidence,” Mr. Gray said about being able to open.
COVID-19 testing continues to be a concern in St. Lawrence County.
County Public Health Department Directory Dana O. McGuire said at Monday night’s county Board of Legislators meeting that while the county has 37 contact tracers, meeting the state’s required 35 in order to reopen, the county was still short on tests.
She said she has reached out to the state to work on getting a testing site to meet the need to reopen.
“I do know from this morning’s (Monday) talk with the state, starting May 15, landscaping and kind-of gardening activities, outdoor, low-risk, recreational things, like playing tennis, and then the drive-in movie theaters, will be opening at this time,” she said.
Under the new 202.30 state executive order requiring nursing home staff to be tested twice a week, the concern about having enough tests has increased and Ms. McGuire said she will be participating in a conference call this week with Canton-Potsdam Hospital Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Williams and all of the area nursing homes to discuss how this is going to happen.
She said it is uncertain where all the supplies are going to come from and which labs will be used and that the county is still waiting for state guidance on how to roll this out.
The nursing homes have to have a plan into the state by Wednesday, she said.
Mrs. Doyle told the lawmakers that County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner picked up an additional 3,000 tests from Malone on Monday and that it is anticipated that tests will start heading the county’s way, but “it is going to be very quick that we overcome what our capacity is when we are there.”
“So we do need some assistance, once we complete even the nursing home component, much less the two times a week that’s anticipated under the most recent orders provided,” Mrs. Doyle said.
Each of the neighboring counties received 1,000 tests, individually, to St. Lawrence County’s 3,000 Monday, Mrs. Doyle said. The counties indicated that there is great interest in pushing those test kits out to meet that need, she said.
Legislative Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said he was in a Monday conference with the north country region’s seven-county committee and said St. Lawrence County’s testing shortfall, preventing the county from reopening, was addressed.
Phase I of the opening will consist of manufacturing and construction resuming, along with curbside-only retail.
Several major manufacturers in the tri-county region will be able to get back on track when the region gets the go-ahead to reopen. Many companies in the region were deemed essential and were allowed to operate during the pandemic.
In Jefferson County, Car-Freshner Corp. and Timeless Frames will resume working again in Watertown, said David J. Zembiec, deputy CEO of the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency’s sister organization, Jefferson County Local Development Corp.
Car-Freshner Corp., which manufactures the well-known Little Trees automotive air freshener products and employs more than 300, closed down when the pandemic hit, but planned to reopen.
Timeless Frames — which also operates at the Jefferson County Corporate Park — will get back to work too, Mr. Zembiec said.
In Lewis County, between 25 and 30 employees at Grand Slam Safety can begin making safety sport fencing for athletic fields and complexes again.
Full production at QubicaAMF Worldwide in Lowville also can start back up making bowling pins full-time. During the pandemic, the state allowed the completion of some work so that $300,000 in raw materials in the company’s yard did not get destroyed from elements
“They’re very eager to get back to work,” said Brittany B. Davis, interim executive director of the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency.
Patrick J. Kelly, executive director of the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, declined to say which companies will be impacted by the Phase I opening. He said it will be up to companies in his county to decide on their specific plans to reopen.
Other local companies that have not been operating at full capacity also could get back to full strength and add employees with the Phase I opening, Mr. Zembiec said.
On Monday, the Control Room group focused on testing. The state since has provided about 1,000 testing kits that were distributed to nursing homes for residents and staff to get tested, but there was some concern about “the backbone of testing,” whether two lab companies could handle the influx of additional tests, Mr. Gray said.
Once the region starts to reopen, the control rooms will be responsible for monitoring the numbers and pulling the plug or slowing down the opening if the region no longer meets one of the seven requirements.
The north country regional Control Room is led by state Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. The group, along with Mr. Gray and Mr. Lightfoot, also consists of Lewis County Legislature Chair Lawrence L. Dolhof, Franklin County Legislature Chair Donald Dabiew, Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry, Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland, Hamilton County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Farber, James B. McKenna, co-chair of the North Country Regional Economic Development Council and Gouverneur Mayor Ronald P. McDougall, who is also president of the Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties Central Trades and Labor Council.
