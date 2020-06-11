Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday that the north country and Central New York regions are among five state regions eligible to enter Phase III of reopening on Friday.
Phase III includes restaurants, both indoor and outdoor seating, and professional care services like nail salons and massage studios.
The three other regions entering Phase III on Friday include the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley.
“I know businesses are anxious to open, everybody’s anxious to get the economy going, (but) please follow the guidelines and do what is permissible to do,” Gov. Cuomo said.
The announcement was made during the governor’s daily pandemic briefing at the state Capitol in Albany.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
