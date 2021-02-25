POTSDAM — COVID-19 surges at the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley earlier this month are now reflecting dozens of recoveries and fewer new active cases.
Nearly 150 total cases were active mid-February across the four universities — Clarkson University, SUNY Potsdam, St. Lawrence University and SUNY Canton.
Clarkson students, faculty and staff accounted for 97 of that earlier count, which has dropped to 46 as of Wednesday. The university reverted to Level I, for high risk, of its four-level campus alert system to curb the spread of the virus and is slowly opening up again. This week, in-person lab courses and lectures resumed, and fitness facilities have started to reopen in phases.
Clarkson’s four-level system — Level I for high risk, Level II for moderate risk, Level III for low-to-moderate risk and Level IV for low risk — is based on health and safety compliance, case numbers, wastewater surveillance trends and public health guidelines. Each level carries new maximum limits for non-essential gatherings, maximums decreasing as the risk level increases.
SUNY Potsdam reports 19 cases — 18 students and one employee — are active as of Thursday, down from 24 two weeks ago. SUNY Canton reports two active cases, down from 18.
Two student and two staff cases are currently active at St. Lawrence University.
As part of spring restart plans, the four colleges are beginning regular surveillance testing to track cases and monitor campus infection rates. Mid-semester and spring breaks are canceled and replaced with scheduled reading days disbursed throughout the semester.
Since Aug. 1, the Associated Colleges have conducted a total of more than 84,000 individual student and staff virus tests, and campus wastewater surveillance testing systems have been installed at Clarkson, SLU and SUNY Canton.
Online dashboards for case counts and recoveries at each school are live, and full spring restart plans and updates are viewable on each institution’s website.
