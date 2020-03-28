North country courts will go “virtual” on Monday.
Some courts will be in session again next week, harnessing technology to ensure “essential” cases are addressed while social distancing and the COVID-19 crisis continues.
Beginning on Monday, courts in Lewis, Jefferson, Oswego, Herkimer, Oneida and Onondaga counties will be holding “virtual court,” according to Vito C. Caruso, deputy chief administrative judge for courts outside New York City.
Based on the model put into use in the five boroughs of New York City on Thursday, essential criminal and family court proceedings will temporarily be held via Skype.
“As we continue to calibrate court operations to meet the continually challenging and changing operational environment, the New York State court system remains open for business, maintaining essential and emergency operations,” said the state Unified Courts Chief Judge Janet M. DiFiore in a news release on the New York City roll-out of the program.
While specific details of how virtual court will be conducted in the Fifth Judicial District’s context have not yet been made public, including what, if any, impact this will have on village and town courts, the broader scope of the New York City program gives an indication.
Presiding judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and, when possible, defendants will be connected into a video call using the online interface, likely by the court clerk.
Proceedings will be open to the public and media from court rooms, however, “uniformed staff” members are empowered to monitor or limit access to ensure social distancing measures between people can be respected.
A list of essential matters that can still be filed in courts were included in Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks’s March 22 administrative order.
Arraignments, temporary orders of protection, bail applications, some sex registry classifications and the re-sentencing of incarcerated or held defendants are among the criminal matters considered essential, while in Family Court, certain child protection and new juvenile delinquency intakes and emergency temporary orders of protection are among those on the list.
Filings with the Supreme Court still allowed include cases on emergency matters with election law, the coronavirus, guardianship matters and temporary protection orders as well as mental hygiene law issues.
Other matters can be deemed essential by the court and addressed in virtual courts as needed, the order said.
More details of the virtual court program are expected to be released on Monday.
