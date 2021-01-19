PLATTSBURGH — Residents who rode the North Country Express, Plattsburgh to Potsdam bus route on Jan. 11, 12, 13, or 14, may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The Clinton County Health Department recommends that passengers self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 over a 14-day period from the date of the potential exposure.
Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell. If experiencing these or other symptoms of illness, seek immediate testing by contacting your local medical provider or urgent care center.
