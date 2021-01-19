Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.