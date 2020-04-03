WATERTOWN — With the global COVID-19 pandemic putting a halt to what we consider “normal” life, groups have gone digital, meeting virtually to better their communities while still observing social distances.
The coronavirus outbreak has brought a tremendous amount of uncertainty for workers, business owners and families in New York and across the nation, but Facebook groups and pages are creating a platform to connect the community, spread positivity, and aid those in need during these trying times.
Local groups and pages include “COVID19 North Country Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” “A United North Country,” “Lockdown in Sackets Harbor,” and “North country friends and families COVID-19 support system.”
The Facebook group “COVID19 North Country Neighbors Helping Neighbors” was created by John Gordon on March 14 and has since gained more than 12,000 members helping to find and donate food and medical supplies, support local small businesses, and share interactive activities for families to stay busy while at home.
“I started this group because I saw many people wondering how their basic needs were going to be met,” Mr. Gordon said. “People are scared and isolated. Communication with government agencies has been largely one way, and many of us in the north country want to help any way we can. It has been amazing to witness how we can pull together in this time of crisis.”
Handling the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and overall health concerns in communities can be difficult, but social media is a way for the tight-knit north country community to stay connected during these unexpected challenges.
In the quiet village of Sackets Harbor, “Lockdown in Sackets Harbor” has been hard at work crafting masks for healthcare workers and meeting the needs of village residents, whether that means grabbing groceries for a neighbor or putting on a car parade to celebrate a child’s birthday.
Yesterday, a new page, “A United North Country,” was created by Philip Tortora out of a passion for helping people, a love of things involving microbiology and a wish to be involved somehow despite being at home due to a compromised immune system.
“After this is all over, I’m not sure things will ever be back to ‘normal,’ this is something that our kids and grandkids will be reading about,” Mr. Tortora said. “When they ask what I was doing during this time I want to say I was on the right side of history doing what I could.”
The Queens native has made the north country his home and was wondering how local people were feeling in the midst of the pandemic, as most national news outlets have been solely focusing on New York City due to the fact that it is currently the epicenter of the virus in the United States.
The purpose of the page is to spread accurate, community-based information, serve as a place where questions can be answered, provide people with a way to help others who may not know where to begin and share inspiring stories.
“I don’t want it to just be me giving hope, I just want to get the ball rolling,” Mr. Tortora said. “I hope that the community gets on it and helps each other; whether that’s giving hope, asking or answering basic questions about social distancing and disinfecting things, I want it to be sort of a self-sustaining community.”
Mr. Tortora said he will also be interviewing people in the area including local workers, businesses, school officials and local personalities, with the first set to be uploaded soon — a phone interview with a registered nurse. He plans to post these interviews on the page as a way to get local stories out into the community.
While the north country waits along with the rest of the world to see what will happen with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Tortora’s page and others will continue to foster feelings of community, a way of standing together when everyone is making the effort to maintain social distances and flatten the curve.
“I’m hunkered down staying in place with my family and it’s hard, people’s routines are upside down, we feel like we’re losing control, but this is one thing I feel like we can control,” Mr. Tortora said. “If at the end of the day if we can even help one person, then it’s worth it. I just want to help support the community any way we can.”
