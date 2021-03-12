WATERTOWN — A COVID-19 “vaccine supercharge” is coming and the North Country Family Health Center will be part of the massive federal push to deliver more doses to Americans.
The federal government will be directly providing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to community health centers across the country, including more than 70 CHC parent organizations in New York state, according to Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.
Thursday’s announcement was the second phase of the federal government’s plan to distribute vaccine doses directly to CHCs nationwide. In early February, the Biden administration announced that 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses would be sent to about 250 CHC parent organizations.
North Country Family Health Center was one of the first facilities identified as an eligible provider in this second round of the CHC vaccine program.
“We found out yesterday (Thursday) that we would be included in the program when it was announced,” NCFHC Chief Executive Officer Joey M. Horton said.
Utilizing $32 billion included in the December coronavirus relief bill, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will provide doses of vaccines directly to CHCs, and will provide financial support for the costs associated with delivering those doses to patients.
NCFHC, according to Ms. Horton, will be able to request doses of the COVID-19 vaccine weekly directly from the federal government, similar to how they request doses from New York state each week. While it’s still too early to tell how many they’ll be able to request weekly, Ms. Horton said they’ve been told they’ll be able to submit their first order March 25.
She said they will receive those vaccine doses on site by Monday, March 29, or Tuesday, March 30.
“The doses will be coming very quickly,” she said.
The federal vaccine delivery will come separate from the New York state vaccine delivery, but NCFHC will be receiving both deliveries each week.
“I’m guessing that’s why they’re calling it supercharged — it brings in an additional federal allocation alongside New York state through the health centers,” Ms. Horton said.
CHCs are federally supported health care centers that offer primary and preventative care to low-income and underinsured people. The federal government, according to Sen. Schumer, began delivering vaccine doses directly to CHCs in an effort to improve equitable access and ensure undeserved communities are being given every opportunity to get a dose when they are eligible.
“We’ve heard numerous stories of people having to travel way too far to get a vaccine, hampering our ability to recover from the pandemic and return to ‘normal,’” the senator said in a news release Thursday. “With this announcement of more vaccines and the sites poised to open up, New York is positioned to get more shots in arms, especially in areas where COVID has hit the hardest.”
Sen. Schumer said that CHC parent organizations like NCFHC will be able to decide for themselves which of their subsidiary locations will host a vaccine clinic.
Ms. Horton said they are still working through the details of where to host their points of dispensing, or PODS, but a number of opportunities are available.
“We are evaluating mobile PODS, which would mean we would go out into the community in areas that have lower percentages of the population vaccinated at this point,” she said.
NCFHC is also a partner at the Jefferson County collaborative clinic, hosted at Jefferson Community College. The health center diverts a portion of its vaccine doses to a centralized vaccine clinic, typically held twice a week alongside Carthage Area Hospital, the Jefferson County Public Health Service, River Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center.
Ms. Horton said NCFHC may decide to devote some of its federal allocation to that collaborative site as well.
For any clinics that NCFHC sets up, Ms. Horton said the center will continue to work with local partners like the Volunteer Transportation Center and the Watertown Urban Mission to connect people in need with their services.
This vaccine push from the federal government comes after President Joseph R. Biden announced Thursday night that he will direct the states to make every adult eligible for a vaccine by May 1 following months of phased rollouts to essential workers and those with health risks.
Ms. Horton said she believes the biggest challenge to getting the vaccine distributed quickly has been supply of the vaccine itself.
“I think this is just a great means to continue the race to get as many adults vaccinated as possible, as quickly as possible,” she said.
NCFHC has been offering vaccinations since Dec. 22 of last year and has distributed more than 1,500 first doses to date, according to Ms. Horton.
“We do feel honored to be part of this federal allocation, given health care equity is one of our core values,” she said.
