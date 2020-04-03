WATERTOWN — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Country Family Health Center has temporarily closed its LeRay Family Dental & WIC Offices at 26908 Independence Way, Evans Mills, effective Friday, April 3.
For the time being, LeRay dental patients and LeRay WIC clients will be served by NCFHC’s Watertown location, 238 Arsenal St.
NCFHC is asking all patients and WIC participants to call first before coming to any of their locations. NCFHC staff will assist patients in determining if a face-to-face or virtual appointment done via video or phone at home is best. In addition, in an effort to lessen exposure — both for patients as well as staff — NCFHC is asking that adult patients coming in for appointments come alone and children be accompanied by one adult only.
“As an essential healthcare provider in the community, we continue to remain committed to being available to our patients and WIC participants,” said Joey Marie Horton, CEO of the North Country Family Health Center, in a statement. “During this unprecedented time we are doing everything we can to promote social distancing by reducing the number of offices we keep open, promoting remote work options whenever possible, and rapidly expanding our telehealth offerings to patients.”
The offices are expected to reopen on Monday, May 4, and NCFHC’s Watertown and Lowville dental offices will remain open during this time.
The Watertown dental office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Lowville office is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Patients experiencing a dental emergency should call ahead before visiting either health center.
WIC clients who normally use the LeRay WIC office will continue to be served via telephone. This temporary closure of the LeRay WIC Office will not impact any participants’ benefits.
Patients may visit NCFHC’s COVID-19 page on their website for the most up to date hours of operation and special notices during this pandemic: https://www.nocofamilyhealth.org/covid-19/.
