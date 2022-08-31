WATERTOWN — About one in five north country residents has been diagnosed with a mental health condition and significant numbers report difficulties getting dental or primary care health services.
Those were among the findings in the newly released North Country Health Compass and Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization’s 2022 Community Health Survey of adult residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The survey each year has representation from Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties public health departments, hospitals, health care facilities, behavioral health clinics, as well as a wide variety of community-based organizations that are focused on the community’s wellness and education and had a sample size of 1,976.
“FDRHPO and other health care stakeholders use this data to develop actionable items that target the north country’s specific health care needs,” said FDRHPO’s Population Health/Clinical Data Analyst Megan Donato in a news release. “This year, the survey helps provide further insight into experiences with care, health care access, community health status, and healthy lifestyle indicators. The ability to compare results across demographic groups affords the opportunity to identify and address disparities in health equity.”
In their findings, they found that the most common health care services people are having the most trouble with include dental or oral health, with 28% of people reporting difficulties; primary care, 25%; and optometry/eye care, 19%.
Twenty percent of residents were also diagnosed with a mental health condition, which is up from 8% in 2018, the survey stated. The survey found that the people most likely to report a mental health condition are people in the LGBTQIA+ community, 39%; disabled people, 41%; and people insured by Medicaid, 34%,
They also say 29% of people with what they describe as “less than good” mental health describe that they have had problems receiving mental or behavioral mental health services.
As mental health and substance abuse awareness has increased since the onset of the pandemic, 71% of north country residents reported that they know where to go to receive mental health services and 68% of residents said they know where to go for substance abuse services. Among people who live in a household with active duty military members, 84% were extremely likely to know where to go for mental health services, while it was much less common in the LGBTQIA+ community, at 65%.
As for substance abuse services, 68% of north country residents reported that they know where to go for help. Only 59% of LGBTQIA+ community members were aware where to go and only 55% of adults aged 75 and up were aware where to go.
Sixty-seven percent of people said they never have problems getting to appointments if they can only get to the appointment by car. Although the number may seem relatively high, this number is down from 79% in 2018.
In 2017, a report by the website 247WallSt.com, a financial news and opinion website said that Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties were among the top five counties in New York state with the highest binge-drinking rates, with the survey done by FDRHPO and the North Country Health Compass backing this claim.
The survey states that 22% of participants said they “never” drink alcohol, which is down from 33% in 2017 and 31% in 2019, and approximately one-third of adults say they drink at least once or twice a week, or even more. They say this number is similar to long term averages, but much less than in 2020 during the height of the pandemic when the rate was 43%.
Chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, any mental health condition, pre-diabetes, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and COPD, too are on the rise mostly across the board, with exceptions to diabetes, down from 12% in 2019 to 10% in 2022, COPD which stayed at 6% from 2019 to 2022, and obesity which had no prior data.
Twenty-four percent of people that have children in the home reported that they have difficulties finding pediatric and child and adolescent care.
Across the tri-county area, women overall seem to not have difficulties finding women’s health or OB-GYN services, as 90.2% of women surveyed stated they do not have difficulties receiving health care services locally.
The survey also allowed people to weigh in on what they thought was the largest challenge in receiving health care. 27.9% of people said long wait times were to blame, which was the highest out of all the challenges listed. Next highest was cost of care at 16.1% and third highest was poor experience with provider at 12.4%.
As for overall physical health across the tri-county area, 80.9% overall claimed to at least be in “good” health.
The numbers were almost identical in regards to mental health as 80.5% of people claimed their mental health was at least “good.”
“This information is critical in guiding our health care partners – hospitals, public health agencies, clinics, community-based organizations — in working collaboratively to engage in data-driven, comprehensive health planning to further strengthen the North Country’s health care system,” Ms. Donato said in a news release.
