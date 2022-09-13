OSWEGO — The state and local health departments continue to monitor two mosquito-borne viruses detected this summer in the north country — West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis virus.
The Oswego County Health Department announced that two more mosquito pools collected last week from the towns of Albion and West Monroe have tested positive for the West Nile virus.
Both samples were taken prior to the aerial spraying that was conducted last week. The site in the town of West Monroe was treated by aerial spraying on Sept. 3. Roughly 19,000 acres in the county were sprayed over Labor Day weekend.
“The aerial spraying was effective in reducing the targeted mosquito populations, but it will not eliminate them,” said Vera Dunsmoor, the county’s interim public health director. “Mosquitoes and the viruses they may carry remain a threat in the environment until the first heavy frost. It is extremely important that people throughout the county continue to use personal protective measures to guard against mosquito bites.”
The first case of West Nile virus in the U.S. was confirmed in New York in 1999, according to the state health department. The virus is now established throughout the U.S., Canada and Central America.
Most people infected with West Nile Virus will not have any symptoms, and for those who do, symptoms are typically mild. Very few infections can lead to severe disease that affects the central nervous system, leading to inflammation of the brain (encephalitis) or the membranes of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis), the health department says. Most people recover completely from even severe disease caused by the virus.
Eastern equine encephalitis virus, which causes a rare but serious disease, also continues to be monitored in Oswego and Jefferson counties.
Oswego County public health officials announced last week that a donkey from the town of Albion died from EEEV. The diagnosis was confirmed in testing conducted by the state health department.
Donkeys are as susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases as horses. A horse that died in August in the town of Mexico also was positive for EEEV. Like horses, donkeys cannot transmit EEEV to a person; however, infected mosquitoes pose a risk to both humans and livestock. EEE vaccines are available for donkeys and horses. The health department recommends that owners talk to their veterinarian for advice on having animals vaccinated.
“Until we have a killing frost, people in all areas of Oswego County need to fully protect themselves from mosquito bites when they participate in outdoor activities,” Dunsmoor said.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service confirmed in August that a horse that died in the town of Antwerp was positive for EEEV.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service said there are typically five to 10 EEE cases reported each year in people across the United States and that only five human cases of EEE have been reported since 1971 in New York. These cases all came in separate years: 1971, 1983, 2009, 2010 and 2011 and were confirmed in Oswego and Onondaga counties. The five people died. Roughly 30% of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The risk of contracting the virus is highest from late July through September, and the people most susceptible to developing serious illness are people older than 50 and people younger than 15. There are no vaccines or treatments for EEE in people.
The state health department says symptoms of EEE in people include headache; high fever; chills; vomiting that may progress into disorientation; seizures; encephalitis; and coma. Symptoms in horses include fever higher than 103 degrees; dullness, depression or lack of appetite; walking aimlessly, mostly in circles; pressing head into corners; blindness; staggering or uncoordinated gait; recumbency; seizures; or 80% of the time, death.
The health department continues to advise people to limit outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active; to wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes when outdoors; and to consider other methods of personal protection against mosquito bites such as insect repellents.
Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents that contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin.
For more information about protecting against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the state health department website at wdt.me/mosquitoes.
