WATERTOWN — Heightened by COVID-19 hospitalizations, the amount of hospital beds in use across the north country region increased last week — the fourth consecutive rise.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an average of 497.1 hospital beds were in use last week — the highest occupancy since late November. This represents an average occupancy rate of 65.7% of the north country’s 786.1 staffed inpatient beds last week.
The north country region includes Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties. That area encompasses 13 hospitals, nine of which are located in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.
North country hospitals saw record-high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations last week, reaching as high as 127 total hospitalizations Jan. 16.
According to data released by the governor’s office Sunday, those hospitalizations had decreased to 106, though a significant proportion continue to be among Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County residents. The Sunday data — the most recent data released by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office — shows 83 hospitalizations between the three counties, representing 78% of the hospitalization total across the north country region. Those same three counties only represent about 59% of the population of that same region.
As of Monday, a total of 79 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across hospitals in the tri-county region — a decrease of four — according to data release by county public health departments.
Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, one of the smaller health care facilities in the tri-county area, has reported being continuously inundated with a significant number of patients battling COVID-19, who often spend a longer time in the facility on average.
“What we’re seeing is significant increases in COVID-positive patients,” Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald R. Cayer told the Lewis County Legislative Board last week. “On any given day our COVID-positive patients represent anywhere from 55 percent to 70 percent of the total census.”
Last week, the health system recorded having an average occupancy of 27.9 — about 111% of its licensed capacity. A spokesperson for the hospital said it was staffed and had the beds to operate at 115% capacity last Tuesday.
LCGH also recorded its first intensive care unit occupancy above four last week, reaching 4.4 average ICU beds occupied of six staffed beds available. Figures under four are anonymized in the federal data set.
Most other health facilities in the tri-county area also saw increases in occupancy last week, but all remained below 68% occupancy, according to the HHS figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.