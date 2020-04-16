LOWVILLE — North country hospitals are falling into the financial quagmire the COVID-19 pandemic has created for health institutions nationwide. The tenuous string of staff members at one hospital after another being put on unpaid leave is meant to keep the organizations from falling into deeper economic trouble.
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg placed nearly 70 employees, about 8 percent of its 850 member staff, on unpaid leave last week and on Wednesday, Carthage Area Hospital began a two-day process of putting an undisclosed number of employees on unpaid leave and Samaritan Medical Center circulated a letter to its staff that they would be furloughing about 10 percent of employees.
One week ago, Lewis County Healthcare System Chief Executive Officer Gerald Cayer said in an interview that while they were trying to do everything they could to avoid furloughs or layoffs, he couldn’t say they were off the table.
“We have not moved to layoffs and are doing all we can to avoid that. Will we do it? I don’t know. If we have another week, if the use of services continues to be so low, it’s a conversation we will have to have,” Mr. Cayer said. “That’s the problem, payroll hasn’t changed but revenue has.”
Although Lewis County has one of the two remaining county-owned hospitals in the state, Mr. Cayer said its budgeting process is not like that of a municipality or a school district where the amount of revenue available for the coming year is mostly a known entity based on the amount of property taxes expected to be paid.
Hospitals, like most other businesses, create their budgets using income projections, or estimates, based on trends in the number of people that use the services, when and with what frequency.
No one had budget projections this year that foresaw the novel coronavirus crisis nor could have predicted the impact it is now having.
Mr. Cayer said the hospital had “taken a hit” with the cancellation of elective surgeries, normally the largest income source, but a “fear factor” is also playing a substantial role.
“People are afraid to use the services that we continue to offer. There have been significant drops in the number of people going to their doctors and so there has been a related drop in the amount of lab work, X-rays, scans, rehabilitation and other services being used,” Mr. Cayer said, “People have stopped using us for appropriate care.”
Richard Duvall, CEO of Claxton-Hepburn and Carthage Area hospitals, agreed with Mr. Cayer’s assessment.
“We’re trying to meet people’s needs and solve the issue with fear getting in the way of visits,” Mr. Duvall said, “It’s incredibly scary times. We just have to keep operating with the faith that we will find a way through this.”
To try to find that way and avoid furloughs or layoffs, Mr. Cayer and his team have taken a number of steps — like requiring staff to take unpaid “low need” days off, putting a moratorium on overtime and limiting the number of hours a part-time staff member can work — but they were unpopular with some employees.
As the name says, a “low needs” day is one in which there is not enough business going on in a hospital to require, or pay, a full staff.
According to contract terms, a certain number of these days are allowed annually and people can either take the day unpaid or request to use paid time off they may have available to them.
For Lewis County hospital, clinic and administrative staff members were required to take the two low need days contractually allowed during the current pay period between April 6 and April 17.
A number of people claiming to be staff members at the hospital who did not want to be identified reached out last week via email and instant messenger on Facebook to say they believe it was unfair and against the terms of their contract for the hospital to expect them to use their “hard worked for” benefit time.
Some also asserted they had already volunteered for two low need days and so should not have been mandated any others.
One of the individuals said the local CSEA union filed a grievance on behalf of its members and Mr. Cayer confirmed that discussions on that and other issues were ongoing between the hospital and the union at that time.
Before resorting to putting people on unpaid leave, Claxton-Hepburn and Carthage Area Hospitals used similar tools including low need days, Mr. Duvall said.
While March financial information wasn’t yet completed by last week, the drop in revenue for Lewis County Healthcare System, as for other hospitals, was expected to have been massive being that about three weeks of the month were impacted financially by the pandemic, Mr. Cayer said.
Smaller hospitals may be able to benefit from the federal Payroll Protection Program, those with staffs greater than 500 people cannot, discounting Lewis County, Carthage, Claxton-Hepburn and Canton-Potsdam hospitals.
Representatives from St. Lawrence Healthcare System didn’t respond to calls for information about their furlough or layoff plans, however spokesperson Pamela Klosowski responded to revenue and staffing questions last week via email that it was “too early to speak to the financial impact. We are currently weighing several options.”
After an April 7 COVID-19 update news conference, Mr. Cayer said he and his team were still trying to find other options, but they were also “working on a furlough contingency plan in case it became absolutely necessary.”
