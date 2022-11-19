The north country is buried. Heavy snow that blew off Lake Ontario all day Friday and overnight filled roads faster than plows could clear them, buried cars and in Jefferson County collapsed a home.
The American Red Cross said they were helping five people after their residence on Branche Road in Watertown collapsed due to excessive snow.
The snow is being measured in most areas in feet, not inches. Two, three and four feet have been reported.
The sound of snowblowers is a constant hum across Watertown as is the occasional thud of the city plow hitting the street as residents and city staff work to dig out.
The conditions were so poor early Saturday morning that Watertown Daily Times delivery trucks could not make the trip to deliver newspapers from Washington Street to the Post Office, so there will be no home delivery of newspapers today.
The Red Cross said it will provide financial assistance for necessities including shelter, flood and clothing to the two adults and three children ages 2,8 and 11 who were displaced when their home collapsed. Volunteers will also provide emotional support and the Red Cross is planning to remain available to help those affected by the collapse as they navigate the road to recovery.
Jefferson County Legislator Scott Gray said a homeless shelter quickly created in Watertown had about ten residents. Of 15 people seeking shelter at the city’s Butler Pavilion, ten moved to a garage owned by P.J. Simao on Main Avenue and three stayed behind.
Mr. Gray reported things are going well so far, and hot water will be available at the building today, as are toilets, so a functioning rest room is available.
He stressed it’s still a car garage and not a permanent solution but it’s better than the pavilion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.