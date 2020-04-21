Lawmakers urged Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to open areas of the state less impacted by COVID-19 for several days before the governor’s announcement Tuesday that New York will reopen by region.
Assemblymen Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River; Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown; Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski; and Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton; sent a letter to Gov. Cuomo on Friday calling on the governor to reopen New York by region.
“Placing the same restrictions on the North Country and Mohawk Valley as New York City is absolutely ridiculous. These regions couldn’t be more different from each other,” Mr. Blankenbush said. “I commend the governor for his leadership at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the truth is, upstate has experienced far fewer cases than downstate. If the governor continues to place the same thresholds on these vastly different regions of the state, it’s only going to devastate our already-struggling economy.”
Mr. Barclay and other Assembly Republicans proposed New York State Regional Restart on Monday with recommendations, including creating a panel of economic and public health experts to develop a regional, phased-in reopening plan by April 30.
“Precautionary measures need to stay in place, and there is a long way to go in the COVID-19 fight, but we have a wide variation in the prevalence of the virus from region to region,” Mr. Barclay said in a statement Monday. “It is incumbent upon us to be prepared and to show a commitment to getting communities back up and running. The governor is actively working with other states on opening the economy in the northeast part of the country. The same conversations need to take place here, with an inward focus that prioritizes a regional restart within our own borders.”
Different regions of the state may reopen based on COVID-19 data specific to that area, Gov. Cuomo announced in a briefing Tuesday morning.
Lt. Gov. Kathy C. Hochul will coordinate Western New York’s public health and reopening strategy, and former Lt. Gov. Robert J. Duffy will volunteer as a special advisor to coordinate the Finger Lakes’ and Rochester region public health and reopening strategy.
Reopening leaders or plans were not announced for other state regions Tuesday.
Gov. Cuomo’s 10-point executive order New York State on PAUSE, which mandated the statewide closing of schools, nonessential businesses and social-distancing regulations, remains in effect through May 15.
A gridlock traffic jam protest is planned Wednesday afternoon in Albany. The protest, titled “Operation Gridlock” on Facebook, is scheduled to start at noon, but participants are instructed to remain in their vehicles to practice social distancing, according to the event page.
A parade of cars circled Watertown’s Public Square for about 25 minutes Saturday in protest of the PAUSE order extension.
“If a protester wants to exercise their freedom of speech they are entitled to do that, as long as it is done in a safe, harmless way,” Sen. George Amedore, R-46 said. “But people who are protesting, if they are staying within the guidelines of the CDC for social distancing, we have to do everything possible to help stop the spread, which I think has been occurring in the way we are seeing the numbers go down.”
Mr. Walczyk was one of the first to advocate for a regional reopening of the state, Chief of Staff Michael Schenk said in a statement Tuesday. Mr. Walczyk was recently activated to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve and was unavailable for comment.
“The assemblyman’s office is ready to work with the governor and other officials to restart the area’s economy and get people back to work safely,” Mr. Schenk said. “On behalf of Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, I’d like to thank the governor for listening to the concerns of so many and opting for the regional restart.”
