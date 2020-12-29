WATERTOWN — Hope and relief is in sight for nursing homes across the tri-county region over the coming weeks as COVID-19 vaccines are starting to make their way into some of the facilities hit hardest by the pandemic.
By the end of next week, doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will likely be dispersed to residents and some staff at each of the eight facilities in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
“It’s a huge relief and I think it’s a great step in the right direction,” Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Administrator Ike A. Bogosian said.
He said all but a handful of residents and half of the staff had received doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the facility Monday. The remaining staff and second doses will be administered in two follow-up sessions over the next month.
“We’ve been living this for 10 months now, and it’s been hard on the residents not being able to be with their families because we’ve had to suspend visitation,” Mr. Bogosian said. “It’s been very stressful on the staff who have been amazing through it ... I keep calling it the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Residents and staff at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg also received initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine last Wednesday, Administrator Colleen E. Steele said. All vaccines currently available require a second dose to be administered — three weeks later for the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks later for the Moderna vaccine.
“We were fortunate to have Walgreens come, and we’re thankful and just can’t wait until the 21st day,” Mrs. Steele said.
Vaccines are being distributed to nursing homes differently from other populations.
New York state opted into a program from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention to carry out vaccinations in long-term care facilities. Unlike the first round of vaccines, which are distributed to the state Department of Health, then to the hospitals, vaccines going to the nursing homes are allotted by the CDC and administered by pharmacy partners.
The long-term care facilities applied with the CDC to be a part of the program in the fall. They were then paired with a pharmacy provider, many of which are experienced in distributing vaccines at facilities like nursing homes.
St. Joseph’s provider was Walgreens. The pharmacy will also provide vaccinations for the Samaritan-run nursing homes in Jefferson County. HealthDirect and Kinney Drugs are also dispersing the vaccines at other nursing homes in the region.
On Thursday, United Helpers nursing home in Canton is set to begin its vaccine dispersals, followed by the Ogdensburg facility on Monday. Both sites have been grappling with massive, deadly COVID-19 outbreaks since November that have left 25 residents dead.
Monday will also be the first day of vaccinations at Samaritan Keep and Samaritan Summit Village facilities in Watertown, as well as Lewis County General Hospital’s Nursing Home Unit in Lowville.
“We are providing education and encouraging all staff and residents to be vaccinated,” Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer said in a prepared statement. “The vaccine is an important step in getting to the other side of this pandemic.”
Highland Nursing Home in Massena did not respond to request for comment as of press time Tuesday night.
