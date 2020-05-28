CLAYTON — Co-owner Michael J. Hazlewood is tired of seeing the tables at the Wood Boat Brewery sit empty when this is normally the busiest time of the year.
He’s had enough and has vowed to open his restaurant no matter what the state says; and many restaurant owners in the north country and the Syracuse area are ready to do so too.
“We are going to rebel,” he said Thursday night after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reneged on a plan for Phase II to reopen after midnight.
They are ready to defy the state, threatening to finally open after their businesses have been ravaged by being closed for the past two months due to the coronavirus.
Mr. Hazlewood wasn’t surprised to find out on Thursday night that Gov. Cuomo decided Phase II of the north country’s reopening wasn’t going to happen Friday.
Earlier in the day, he said that 15 restaurateurs told him they would join him in reopening their businesses. Since then, the Wood Boat’s Facebook has been lighting up with more committing to join in the cause.
“There’ll be a lot more,” he said.
Without knowing what the state might do next, Mr. Hazlewood is ready to lead the charge.
He’s organizing a demonstration for next week to protest the way that north country businesses have been treated by the governor. He would not say when the restaurants would open, only that it was going to happen.
“There’s strength in numbers,” he said Thursday afternoon.
He’s frustrated by Gov. Cuomo’s unwillingness to be there for north country businesses. They hoped the governor was going to at least allow outdoor seating to happen.
“He’s treating us like we’re New York City,” he said, referring to the pandemic hitting New York hard while this area only has a few coronavirus cases.
Phase II of reopening was to begin Friday with retail, hair salons and furniture stores getting the green light. Restaurants have been slated for reopening in Phase III.
“People want us to be open,” he said, stressing he would only open if he knew it was safe for people.
Understanding local restaurant owners’ frustrations, Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Legislature, sent an email earlier in the day to the governor’s office echoing the frustration of restaurant owners. “I have spent the entire day responding to angry, anxious and unfairly treated business owners and media regarding the lack of guidance from the state. Frankly, it is not fair to these folks who have abided by our request and done so patiently...until now!” he wrote in the email.
Lori Durand, owner of the Koffee Kove in Clayton, said she’s equally frustrated about not having her dining room open.
Her cafe is only serving takeout meals and through a drive-up window. She has a few tables set up outside her James Street cafe for anyone who wants to use them. There’s no waitress service out there, but she provides hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
The longtime restaurant owner doesn’t fear any repercussions from the state for putting the tables out there. It’s for families, she said.
“They can have a picnic out there or whatever,” she said.
She hasn’t heard anything at all from the state about the guidelines for when she can reopen.
Will she need plastic barriers to protect customers? Will there be 50 percent seating? Or 25 percent? She’d like to know.
“I got absolutely nothing from the state,” she said.
She doesn’t know how she can prepare for that day if she doesn’t know what the state expects, she said.
(10) comments
Mike, we have always supported you and will continue to do so. If you open, we will come. Hang in there!
I never in my life thought I would see the Country I grew up in, change the way it has.
Fear over a "FLU" has caused mini-dictators to rise !
Paranoia to climb.
News is finally being released that mortality form this "pandemic" is less than 1%.
Yes, it is sad that some have passed...But yesterday, while walking into the Dexter Post Office, I saw a lady put on her mask, then gloves, and then covered herself in a plastic wrap !
If you are that fearful and that paranoid - STAY AY HOME YOU NUT !
I took off my mask and entered the Post OFFICE and stood as close to her as possible.
After being served, she ran from the Post Office.
It kinda made me feel "Normal" again.🤣
Let's all try to be smarter than this. The almighty dollar is not as important as anybody's life. There is still virus floating around. Do not take anything for granted.
I empathize with the folks that are losing business, but be smart, they will come back soon enough. Wood Boat is a great place, but it won't get any business if a case of Covid-19 is traced to it.
Report the facts: this area "only has a few" coronavirus cases? There were 72 confirmed cases in Jefferson County alone as of the day you reported this story. That's several dozen more than "a few".
We had 72 documented cases but the actual number of cases is probably 3 times that.
People with no symptoms or just mild symptoms never got tested.
72 out of 185,000 residents, time for businesses to just reopen and say the heck with you Albany.
Dear Mike Hazelwood,
Rest assured that if you defy state mandates pertaining to your restaurant--Wooden Boat Brewery:
(1) I will not patronize Wooden Boat Brewery ever again.
(2) I will end doing business with your other business-- Hazelwood Mechanical.
You do nothing to advance public confidence.
Your call, no one is forcing you to ‘patronize’ any restaurant... Some people are sheep, some people are sheepdogs....
Good, that means more room for everyone else
Yeh, yeh, yeh, don't tread on me. I hope nobody goes to your dive just like squinty eyed graham's rat infested business. I think they should make a flag that says "Don't Read To Me" and exchange for the tread ones. Just tell them they're new flags and those clowns wouldn't know the difference.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.