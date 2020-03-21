WATERTOWN — The North Country Family Health Center’s school-based health centers at Watertown High School and at North Elementary will be open to all students enrolled in the Watertown School District for medical and/or behavioral health services from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Parents or guardians must call either center to schedule appointments as the centers cannot accept walk-ins at this time. Those without transportation can call the two locations at (315) 785-3703 or (315) 786-1767, respectively.
Telemedicine services are also available for both medical as well as behavioral health appointments if parents prefer to keep their students at home. School-based staff will help coordinate this service.
If students are showing signs of a fever, cough, shortness of breath, have traveled to a high-risk area, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, parents are asked to contact the main Health Center, located at 238 Arsenal Street, at (315) 782-9450 or their own pediatricians’ offices for appointments.
Due to COVID-19, the centers have placed the following restrictions on visits:
n The provider will only see one patient at a time
n One parent or guardian is permitted to enter the school-based health center at a time with the patient
n No siblings, relatives, or guests of the patient are permitted into the school-based health center for the patient’s visit
n When arriving to Watertown High or North Elementary for visits, parents are asked to call the health center at the number listed above. A patient service representative will meet them at the school’s front door and escort them to the health center.
Those with questions or concerns can contact Heather Lupia, the school-based health program administrator, at (315) 782-9450, ext. 8086.
