Residents in the shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria can still get their hands on a KN95 mask free of charge if they want one.
Last week, state officials distributed hundreds of thousands of masks across New York. Jefferson County got 51,000 to distribute to the county’s population of over 115,000. Allotments were given to each town and the city of Watertown, to be distributed as local officials see fit.
In Alexandria, the 2,000 masks given to town officials have been largely distributed, but about 200 are left at the town’s offices at 46372 County Route 1, Alexandria Bay. Only residents of the town of Alexandria may receive a mask, and they will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The town offices are open 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In the town of Clayton, masks were distributed to the Depauville Free Library and Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service, with more at the Clayton Town Hall in the basement of the Clayton Opera House.
Town officials said they are working on getting masks out to all community members who need them, especially at-risk populations like seniors and people without homes. They said the masks are not suitably fitted for children, and will only fit adults, and that they don’t provide the level of protection required for first-responders, ambulance providers or other medical professionals.
In Cape Vincent, the town received 1,500 masks to distribute to its residents. As of Thursday, town officials had 250 left, but more might remain at the Cape Vincent Community Library or the village offices.
One mask will be provided per adult member of a household, and distribution is limited to town residents only.
Those interested in picking up a mask can go to the Cape Vincent town offices at 1964 Route 12E.
In the town of Lyme, officials are still working out how best to distribute the 2,000 masks they were given earlier in the week. Town Supervisor Terry D. Countryman said Thursday that the town will post more information to its website, townoflyme.com, when more details are available.
For now, Mr. Countryman said officials are planning to provide four masks per family in most cases, or one per adult. Only town residents will be permitted to receive a mask from the town of Lyme.
Mr. Countryman said he isn’t expecting every town resident will be able to receive a mask, but the 2,000 provided should cover a good portion of the town’s winter residents.
