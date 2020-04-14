NORWOOD — The long standing Norwood Fireman Association’s Fourth of July Parade has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement came Tuesday on the Norwood fire Department’s face book page in a message from Chief Harold Loomis Jr.
“Sorry for the inconvenience all events for the Norwood Firemen’s Association are cancelled at this time,” Chief Loomis wrote. “(E)vents include our annual 3rd and 4th of July celebration, loot in a boot, chicken bbq, parades and such due to this nasty virus. We at Norwood fd wish u all a safe and healthy spring/summer.”
Parade Chairman and volunteer Fireman Michael S. Daggett said the decision was a difficult one to make, especially considering the parade has never been cancelled in its 84 years, but year 85 is going to have to wait.
“It may have been rescheduled, but I have never known it to be canceled,” Mr. Daggett told the Times. “It is just uncertainty with everything that is going on.”
Mr. Daggett said he has already had community members reach out and question why the decision was made so many months ahead of time, but he said under normal circumstances he and co-chair Donald T. Jarvis would have already been out in the community talking to potential sponsors and seeking donations.
“We don’t want to push until the end of June and find out we still have to do this social distancing thing.”
“We have had great donators over the years but a phone call is not the same as doing it in person,” he said. “We just don’t want to get to the end of June and find out we are still having to social distancing.”
He said the idea of rescheduling is not completely out of the question, but has to wait to see if some of the distancing restrictions are relaxed before promising anything.
“I don’t want to cancel it, Donnie doesn’t want to cancel it, we don’t want to let the people of Norwood down that come home to see the parade to see their families, it’s one of hose decisions that is tough to make but we also have to look at our members and the people in the community as well.”
Moreover, he said when he got wind that Morristown cancelled its Fourth of July Parade, he knew that this was serious business.
The Morristown Fire Department was not immediately available to comment but a post on the department’s Facebook page stated, “with the pandemic in full swing and an unknown end on social distancing, the department has decided to cancel the following 4th of July event.”
In addition to cancelling the parade, other cancelled events include the annual auction and fireworks; however, they department posted that it was still hoping to hold it’s chicken barbecue on July 4.
“And you know if Morristown canceled their parade, and their parade is bigger than ours, we had to look at our options,” Mr. Daggett said. “This is hard for all of us. This isn’t something that we want to do but we want to take the right precautions.”
