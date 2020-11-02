NORFOLK — Norwood-Norfolk Elementary School students are scheduled to return to in-person learning Tuesday after one day of remote learning following the identification of a positive COVID-19 case among the student population.
Meanwhile, a staff member at J.W. Leary Junior High School in Massena tested positive for COVID-19, but school officials don’t anticipate closing the school.
Norwood-Norfolk Superintendent James Cruikshank informed families at about 6 p.m. Sunday that one positive case of COVID-19 had been identified in the student population.
“We didn’t know about it on Friday, so I couldn’t report it on Friday,” he said.
The contact tracing process has continued while the elementary students took part in one day of remote learning.
“We’ve been working hand in hand with Public Health. We spent a long time yesterday (Sunday) contact tracing to support Public Health,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
Anyone who has come in contact with the positive individual will be contacted directly by the county Public Health Department and placed under a mandatory quarantine.
Middle and high school students were not impacted by the one-day switch to remote learning and remain in the in-person or hybrid learning model. Students who attend the BOCES special education program at Potsdam were also not impacted.
The district had previously switched to remote learning for two days in October after receiving word of a positive COVID-19 case among the student population.
Mr. Cruikshank said while their health and safety measures helped limit contacts in the district, they continue to work with the Public Health Department to assess the situation.
“It wasn’t a huge number of children. The student was only here for a half-day,” he said.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card, the district has had three positive cases among the student population as of Friday. Two cases were reported in the middle school and one case was reported at the elementary school. One case was an on-site student, while two cases were off-site students.
Massena Central School officials also announced late last week they had been informed of a positive case of COVID-19 with a staff member at J.W. Leary Junior High School.
“In consultation with St. Lawrence County Public Health, some of our staff will be quarantined. It is not expected that any students were in close contact with this individual,” they said on the district’s website.
They said they do not anticipate the school will need to be closed “given the extent of exposure.” To date, the district has reported 11 positive cases of COVID-19, eight among students and three among staff. Ten cases have been reported at the high school, while the 11th case was reported from the junior high.
Eight of the cases were among off-site students, one case was an off-site staff member and two were on-site staff members.
District officials had reported last month that a staff member at the high school had tested positive for COVID-19. They said contacts among the staff and students was limited and, while some staff and students were directed to quarantine, there was no need to close the high school.
