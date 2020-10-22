NORFOLK — Two school districts in St. Lawrence County will be closed Thursday and Friday after COVID-19 cases were confirmed this week by the county Public Health Department.
Norwood-Norfolk Central School District reported one positive case earlier this week and closed schools Tuesday and Wednesday to allow the health department to conduct contact tracing, and in a letter to the district community Wednesday night, Superintendent James M. Cruikshank confirmed an additional positive case.
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card, which tracks cases at K-12 schools, indicates one off-site elementary school case and one on-site middle school case were logged this week
A third case, an off-site middle school student, was logged in early September.
Madrid-Waddington Central School District reports two student cases this week, the first of the school year, according to the district’s COVID-19 Report Card. One case was identified at the elementary school and one at the high school.
“The two cases are connected outside of school so at this point we do not have any indication that this was spread in school,” a notice posted to the district website reads in part.
Fully remote learning will be implemented for elementary and high school students through Friday, and all athletic programs are canceled this week, according to the notice.
Regular transportation plans and schedules will continue for Norwood-Norfolk and Madrid-Waddington students attending BOCES special education programs in Potsdam and Career and Technical Education programs at the Seaway Tech Campus.
“We appreciate your understanding, and while we would hope that this will be the only time we have to go through this process, it is likely that we will be facing this more than once throughout the school year,” the Madrid-Waddington notice reads.
As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department reports 20 total active cases, including three in Potsdam and one in Norfolk township.
People experiencing symptoms should contact their health provider or one of the county hotlines. Testing is being done by appointment through St. Lawrence Health System, Clifton-Fine Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448
The Ogdensburg Respiratory Clinic is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the Canton Respiratory Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and the Nursing Advice Hotline is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
To make an appointment at either respiratory clinic location, call the Nursing Hotline at 315-713-6655.
