NORWOOD — The Norwood-Norfolk musical, Fiddler on the Roof, has been postponed.
“We are proud of our students and teachers who have worked so hard on this production, but recent actions have forced this decision. We are hopeful that this production can occur at a future date,” Superintendent Jamie Cruikshank said in message to parents and students. “We know that many have pre-purchased their tickets. This will be addressed soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.