SYRACUSE — The Food Bank of Central New York hosts a drive-thru food distribution from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 at the Horticulture Building on the New York State Fairgrounds.
Families in need of food must pre-register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nourish-ny-food-distribution-tickets-104639401266.
Families must meet income guidelines to qualify. For a one-person household, maximum monthly income is $2,081; two-person household, $2,817; three-person-household, $3,554; four-person household, $4,291; five-person household, $5,027; six-person household, $5,764. Add $737 for each additional person.
Entrance will be located at Gate 7 beginning at 11 a.m. Remain in vehicle.
This distribution is made possible by funding through Nourish New York, NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo, NYS Department of Agriculture & Markets and the New York State Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.