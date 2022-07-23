Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. For months, more and more patients with acute health conditions had landed in the ICU and a second COVID-19 surge was stretching capacity. Where a typical acute patient might spend a week or less in the ICU, COVID-19 patients can take up a bed for a month or more. (Photo courtesy of UVM Health Network)