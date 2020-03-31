OSWEGO — Oswego County reported three more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 20.
A total of 430 people in the county have been tested with 290 negative results and 116 results still pending.
There are 119 people in precautionary quarantine and 76 people in mandatory isolation/quarantine.
One person in the county with the virus has recovered.
