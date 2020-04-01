CANTON — There are 37 COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County as of Wednesday afternoon. It is the second day in a row with an increase of seven cases.
The first case was confirmed seven days ago.
In an email from the county Public Health Department on Wednesday, it was reported that there have been no hospitalizations related to the disease.
More than 100 people are either in quarantine or isolation in their homes, receiving regular check-ins from the public health department.
A map provided by the public health department shows the disease wide-spread in the county.
